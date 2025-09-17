Pacific International Lines names newest dual-fuel containership in Ghana

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) formally named its newest container vessel in a ceremony at the Port of Tema in Ghana on Tuesday, September 16.
The ship was christened Kota Odyssey by Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Republic of Ghana, who was among the guests at Tuesday's ceremony.
The vessel will operate on PIL’s south west Africa service, connecting China, Singapore, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire through a direct weekly service.
Kota Odyssey belongs to a new series of four 8,200TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels ordered by PIL from China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. These vessels will form part of PIL’s long-term plan to optimise its network deployment and renew its fleet for greater operational efficiency and increased sustainability.
Kota Oasis, the first ship in the series, was delivered in May 2025.
Besides being LNG-powered, Kota Odyssey is capable of using low-emission bio-methane fuels and is also equipped with WinGD’s XDF engine with intelligent control by exhaust recycling, which can significantly reduce methane emissions.
The ship is also equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.