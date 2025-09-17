AD Ports Group orders two new shallow-draft containerships from Azerbaijan yard

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of AD Ports Group, remarked that the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to supporting the growing trade needs of the Caspian region.

According to the company, the vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2027 and will be deployed on key routes connecting trading hubs within the Caspian Sea.

The new order follows AD Ports Group's recent ventures in the Central Asian region, including the inauguration of the first phase of the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, a rail-linked container terminal in Georgia connecting the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.