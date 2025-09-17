Container Shipping

AD Ports Group orders two new shallow-draft containerships from Azerbaijan yard

Render of two new shallow-draft containerships ordered by AD Ports Group
Render of two new shallow-draft containerships ordered by AD Ports Group
AD Ports Group has awarded a contract to Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan for the construction of two 780 TEU shallow-draft container vessels.

According to the company, the new ships will be specifically designed for use in the Caspian Sea and that the newbuilds have been designed to support the growing demand for containerised cargo capacity in the region.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of AD Ports Group, remarked that the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to supporting the growing trade needs of the Caspian region.

According to the company, the vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2027 and will be deployed on key routes connecting trading hubs within the Caspian Sea.

The new order follows AD Ports Group's recent ventures in the Central Asian region, including the inauguration of the first phase of the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, a rail-linked container terminal in Georgia connecting the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.

