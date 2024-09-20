Container Vessel News Roundup | September 20 – More methanol, ammonia and LNG-fuelled ships in the delivery pipeline

MSC took delivery of a new containership from China's Fujian Shipbuilding on Thursday, September 19.

The DNV-classed MSC Aebin has an LOA of 172 metres, a beam of 28.4 metres, a design draught of 8.5 metres, a depth of 16 metres, and a capacity of 1,800 TEUs. The vessel can also transport reefer containers and containers carrying dangerous goods.

The ship is the ninth to be ordered by MSC from the same builder.