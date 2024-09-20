Container Vessel News Roundup | September 20 – More methanol, ammonia and LNG-fuelled ships in the delivery pipeline
Container Vessel News Roundup | September 20 – More methanol, ammonia and LNG-fuelled ships in the delivery pipeline

New ships have been delivered to operators based in Europe and Asia as construction starts on a large dual-fuel vessel. An international collaboration will meanwhile begin work on a project that seeks to promote ammonia as a viable marine fuel.

MSC welcomes 1,800TEU newbuild to fleet

MSC Aebin delivery ceremony, September 19, 2024

MSC took delivery of a new containership from China's Fujian Shipbuilding on Thursday, September 19.

The DNV-classed MSC Aebin has an LOA of 172 metres, a beam of 28.4 metres, a design draught of 8.5 metres, a depth of 16 metres, and a capacity of 1,800 TEUs. The vessel can also transport reefer containers and containers carrying dangerous goods.

The ship is the ninth to be ordered by MSC from the same builder.

Construction begins on new dual-fuel boxship for CMA CGM

Steel-cutting ceremony marking the start of construction of a new 23,000TEU vessel for CMA CGM, September 18, 2024

China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction on a new 23,000TEU container vessel ordered by CMA CGM.

The vessel is the third in a series that Hudong-Zhonghua is building for CMA CGM. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a design draught of 14.5 metres, and a dual-fuel main engine.

The ship will also have 2,200 reefer plugs for refrigerated containers.

MSC, Lloyd's Register join project to develop new ammonia-powered containership

Signing of the MOU for design work on a new ammonia-fuelled container ship. From left to right: Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President at Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry; Bjarne Foldager Jensen, Head of Two Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions; Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuilding at MSC; Nick Gross, Global Containership Segment Director, Lloyd's Register; and Zhou Zhi Yong, Vice President at SDARI

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Switzerland-based container line MSC, Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), and MAN Energy Solutions have entered into a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), which now includes the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), to enhance the design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an 8,200TEU container vessel.

X-Press Feeders welcomes fourth 1,260TEU methanol-fuelled boxship in series

Eco Zephyr delivery ceremony, September 10, 2024

Singapore-based liner company X-Press Feeders took delivery of a new container vessel in a ceremony at Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's facilities in China on Tuesday, September 10.

Eco Zephyr is the final unit in a series of four ships that also includes Eco Maestro, Eco Levant, and Eco Ponente, which were handed over earlier this year.

CMA CGM christens 15,000TEU dual-fuel newbuild

CMA CGM Laguna

French shipping company the CMA CGM Group formally named its newest container vessel in a ceremony at Jiangnan Shipbuilding's facilities in China on Tuesday, September 10.

CMA CGM Laguna is the final ship in a series of six built by the same shipyard for CMA CGM. Like its sisters, the newbuild has an LOA of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run and on LNG and can deliver a service speed of 22 knots.

