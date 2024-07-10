X-Press Feeders launches new shipping network in Europe

Singapore-based liner company X-Press Feeders has started Europe’s first scheduled feeder network in which the vessels are powered by green methanol, a sustainable marine fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65 per cent. The launch of the new service coincided with the naming and christening ceremony of the company's first dual-fuel methanol-powered vessel.

Eco-Maestro is the first of 14 dual-fuel vessels X-Press Feeders has on order. The company plans to deploy these vessels mostly on routes in Europe, creating Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol.