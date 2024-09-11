X-Press Feeders welcomes fourth 1,260TEU methanol-fuelled boxship in series
Singapore-based liner company X-Press Feeders took delivery of a new container vessel in a ceremony at Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's facilities in China on Tuesday, September 10.
Eco Zephyr is the final unit in a series of four ships that also includes Eco Maestro, Eco Levant, and Eco Ponente, which were handed over earlier this year.
Like its sisters, Eco Zephyr has an LOA of 148 metres, a beam of 27.2 metres, a depth of 14.3 metres, a structural draught of 8.1 metres, and a container capacity of 1,260 TEUs.
A dual-fuel main engine that can also operate on methanol can propel the ship to speeds of up to 14 knots. The methanol is stored in two dedicated fuel tanks.
The newbuild is one of 14 dual-fuel vessels X-Press Feeders has on order. The company plans to deploy these vessels mostly on routes in Europe, creating Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol.