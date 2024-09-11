X-Press Feeders welcomes fourth 1,260TEU methanol-fuelled boxship in series

Eco Zephyr is the final unit in a series of four ships that also includes Eco Maestro, Eco Levant, and Eco Ponente, which were handed over earlier this year.

Like its sisters, Eco Zephyr has an LOA of 148 metres, a beam of 27.2 metres, a depth of 14.3 metres, a structural draught of 8.1 metres, and a container capacity of 1,260 TEUs.