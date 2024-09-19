MSC, Lloyd's Register join project to develop new ammonia-powered containership
Lloyd’s Register (LR), Switzerland-based container line MSC, Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), and MAN Energy Solutions have entered into a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), which now includes the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), to enhance the design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an 8,200TEU container vessel.
The agreement is a continuation of a joint development project, which started in May 2023. The project aims to further develop the technical and operational feasibility of ammonia fuel for the 8,200TEU SDARI-designed vessel under construction in China.
LR said the second phase looks to adopt the upcoming interim guidelines from the IMO for ammonia as fuel, due later this month, to enhance and mature the design.
Under the first MOU, a technical specification and the associated design documents were developed for an ammonia fuel variant of SDARI’s twin island 8,200TEU containership design, a process that was augmented by a rigorous multi-stakeholder risk based certification approach, covering all elements of the design and intended operational profile of the vessel.
For this next project phase, SDARI will prepare the consolidated specifications and design documentation of the ammonia dual-fuel variant, while LR and LISCR will verify that the design conforms with safety standards and rules relating to the usage of ammonia as a marine fuel. MAN has delivered data for SDARI to carry out design of the engine room and ammonia fuel supply and emission abatement systems.