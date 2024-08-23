Singapore's X-Press Feeders takes delivery of third methanol-fuelled boxship in series

Like Eco Maestro, Eco Ponente has an LOA of 148 metres, a beam of 27.2 metres, a depth of 14.3 metres, a structural draught of 8.1 metres, and a container capacity of 1,260 TEUs.

A dual-fuel main engine that can also operate on methanol can propel the ship to speeds of up to 14 knots. The methanol is stored in two dedicated fuel tanks.