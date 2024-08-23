Singapore's X-Press Feeders takes delivery of third methanol-fuelled boxship in series
Singapore-based liner company X-Press Feeders has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding of China. Eco Ponente is the third in a series of four ships that also includes Eco Maestro, which was handed over to X-Press Feeders earlier this year for operation on the company's newly established feeder routes in Europe.
Like Eco Maestro, Eco Ponente has an LOA of 148 metres, a beam of 27.2 metres, a depth of 14.3 metres, a structural draught of 8.1 metres, and a container capacity of 1,260 TEUs.
A dual-fuel main engine that can also operate on methanol can propel the ship to speeds of up to 14 knots. The methanol is stored in two dedicated fuel tanks.
Eco Ponente is registered to the flag of Malta. The vessel was handed over to X-Press Feeders shortly after the completion of sea trials in China earlier this month.
The newbuild is one of 14 dual-fuel vessels X-Press Feeders has on order. The company plans to deploy these vessels mostly on routes in Europe, creating Europe’s first feeder network powered by green methanol.