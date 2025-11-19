Security Vessel News Roundup | November 19 – China's new landing helicopter dock, Portuguese Navy supply ship construction start and more

The US Navy has commissioned its final Independence-class littoral combat ship while sea trials have begun for an amphibious ship for China's People's Liberation Army Navy and an offshore patrol vessel for the Bulgarian Navy. The Hellenic Navy has placed an order for an additional frigate and construction has started on new replenishment vessels for the Portuguese Navy.
Bulgaria's MTG Dolphin Shiprepair and Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new patrol vessel ordered by the Bulgarian Navy.
The future Hrabri is the first of a planned class of two "multi-mission modular patrol vessels" (MMPVs) to be built under a contract valued at approximately US$593 million.
The US Navy commissioned its 19th and last Independence-class littoral combat ship (LCS) in a ceremony in Panama City, Florida, on Saturday, November 15.
USS Pierre will be homeported in San Diego, from where she will be deployed to the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.
Greece has signed a contract with France's Naval Group for the construction of an additional defence and intervention frigate (FDI) for the Hellenic Navy. The agreement also includes maintenance and capability extensions for the entire FDI fleet.
The contract for this fourth frigate is a continuation of the FDI HN programme launched in 2022, which provided for the supply of three frigates with an option for a fourth.
Turkish defence technology company STM has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new class of replenishment vessels ordered by the Portuguese Navy.
The two vessels, which have been classified as auxiliary oiler replenisher and logistics ships, will each have an LOA of 137 metres, a displacement of 11,000 tonnes, a top speed of 18 knots, a range of 14,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, and space for 100 crewmembers and other personnel.
China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new amphibious ship of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).
The future Sichuan sailed out of Shanghai for her initial sea trials on Friday, November 14. The tests will gauge the performance of her propulsion and other onboard systems.