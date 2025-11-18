Sea trials begin for new Bulgarian Navy patrol vessel

Once completed, each MMPV will have a length of 90 metres, a beam of 13.5 metres, and a displacement of 2,300 tons. Armament will include anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 76mm naval gun, torpedoes, and a close-in weapon system.

Hrabri is scheduled to be handed over to the Bulgarian Navy before the end of this year following trials in Varna Bay and the Black Sea. Smeli, the second MMPV, has an expected delivery of 2026.

The MMPV's design is based on that of a 90-metre offshore patrol vessel (OPV) developed by the NVL Group. The 90-metre OPV is itself a development of an 80-metre OPV, variants of which are in service with the Royal Australian Navy as the Arafura-class.