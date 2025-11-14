Sea trials begin for People's Liberation Army Navy amphibious ship

The future Sichuan is the lead ship of the Type 076 landing helicopter docks (LHDs) ordered by the PLAN. It is an improvement of the PLAN's Type 075 LHDs but with slightly greater dimensions and added drone-carrying capability.

Upon completion, the Type 076 LHD will have a length of 252 metres, a beam of 45 metres, a displacement of 40,000 tonnes at full load, two island superstructures, and space for over 1,000 troops in addition to crewmembers.