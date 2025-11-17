Greece signs contract for fourth Hellenic Navy FDI frigate

Greece has signed a contract with France's Naval Group for the construction of an additional defence and intervention frigate (FDI) for the Hellenic Navy. The agreement also includes maintenance and capability extensions for the entire FDI fleet.
The contract for this fourth frigate is a continuation of the FDI HN programme launched in 2022, which provided for the supply of three frigates with an option for a fourth.
The first three vessels are currently under construction, with the first ship scheduled to be delivered to the Hellenic Navy at the end of 2025.
As part of the new contract, Naval Group said it has committed to further expanding the integration of Greek companies into its industrial strategy, with a target of 25 per cent local content for the value of the fourth frigate.
Pierre Éric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group, stated, "We are very honoured by Greece's order for this fourth FDI frigate...this order is a mark of confidence and confirmation of the Hellenic Navy's satisfaction with these vessels."