Greece signs contract for fourth Hellenic Navy FDI frigate

The first three vessels are currently under construction, with the first ship scheduled to be delivered to the Hellenic Navy at the end of 2025.

As part of the new contract, Naval Group said it has committed to further expanding the integration of Greek companies into its industrial strategy, with a target of 25 per cent local content for the value of the fourth frigate.

Pierre Éric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group, stated, "We are very honoured by Greece's order for this fourth FDI frigate...this order is a mark of confidence and confirmation of the Hellenic Navy's satisfaction with these vessels."