First steel cut for new Portuguese Navy support ships

Turkish defence technology company STM has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new class of replenishment vessels ordered by the Portuguese Navy.

The two vessels, which have been classified as auxiliary oiler replenisher and logistics ships (AOR+), will each have an LOA of 137 metres, a displacement of 11,000 tonnes, a top speed of 18 knots, a range of 14,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, and space for 100 crewmembers and other personnel.