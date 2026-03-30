Security Vessel News Roundup | March 31 – US submarine commissioning, Norwegian SAR boat launch and more

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency awarded Kongsberg and Salt Ship Design a contract to develop a design concept for standardised vessels on March 30. This agreement follows a prequalification process initiated in January for the design of up to 28 new vessels for the Norwegian Navy.

Reducing the current fleet of more than 10 vessel classes to a single standardised type is intended to streamline operations and increase flexibility.

President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace Eirik Lie said, “A standardised fleet…will simplify maintenance, reduce costs and ensure more efficient operations for the navy.”