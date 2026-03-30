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Security Vessel News Roundup | March 31 – US submarine commissioning, Norwegian SAR boat launch and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | March 31 – US submarine commissioning, Norwegian SAR boat launch and more
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The US Navy has formally welcomed its newest submarine into service while construction continues on a Norwegian rescue boat and a UK Royal Navy frigate. A US builder has secured a contract for a coast guard vessel prototype. Lastly, the Norwegian Government has selected a local firm for design work on future navy ships.

Norway taps local consortium to develop standardised vessels for navy

Concept rendering of standarised vessels for Norwegian Navy
Concept render of standarised vessels for Norwegian NavyKongsberg

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency awarded Kongsberg and Salt Ship Design a contract to develop a design concept for standardised vessels on March 30. This agreement follows a prequalification process initiated in January for the design of up to 28 new vessels for the Norwegian Navy.

Reducing the current fleet of more than 10 vessel classes to a single standardised type is intended to streamline operations and increase flexibility.

President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace Eirik Lie said, “A standardised fleet…will simplify maintenance, reduce costs and ensure more efficient operations for the navy.”

US Navy commissions attack submarine Massachusetts

USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship still afloat, sails past the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts during the latter's commissioning in Boston, March 28, 2026.
USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship still afloat, sails past the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts during the latter's commissioning in Boston, March 28, 2026.US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings

The US Navy commissioned its newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in a ceremony in Boston Harbor, Massachusetts, on Saturday, March 28.

USS Massachusetts is the 25th Virginia-class submarine overall, as well as the 12th in the Virginia-class to be delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division.

As with her Virginia-class sisters, the submarine will be capable of operating in littoral and deep waters. Missions will include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare.

UK Royal Navy's second Type 31 frigate floated out

Artist's impression of a Type 31 frigate
Artist's impression of a Type 31 frigateBabcock International

UK defence shipbuilder Babcock has floated out the future HMS Active, the UK Royal Navy's second Type 31 frigate.

Once in service, the future Active and her Type 31 sisters, also known as the Inspiration-class, will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols and disaster response.

Each ship will have a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannon, surface-to-air missiles, a helicopter deck, and space for three small fast boats for at-sea interceptions and boardings.

US Coast Guard taps Washington builder for small response boat construction

Rendering of a response boat–small demonstrator
Rendering of a response boat–small demonstratorSafe Boats International

The US Coast Guard has selected Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, as one of four companies that will build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel.

Safe Boats said the RB-S platform will serve as a critical asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.

Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform future procurement decisions.

Norwegian rescue organisation's newest boat hits the water

Launch of RS178
Launch of RS178Naval Dynamics/Øystein Jaer

Norwegian boatbuilder GOT Marine has launched a new search and rescue (SAR) boat ordered by the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet; RS).

The vessel, which has been given the designation RS178, will be the largest in the RS fleet with a length of 32 metres as well as space for firefighting equipment and compartments for housing rescued survivors.

A hybrid propulsion setup will deliver speeds of up to 30 knots, a range of 600 nautical miles, and a bollard pull of 30 tonnes. RS said this will be the first hybrid propulsion installation on a rescue vessel of this size in Norway.

Europe
United Kingdom
North America
Norway
US Coast Guard
US Navy
Virginia class
Royal Navy
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Newport News Shipbuilding
Kongsberg
Salt Ship Design
Babcock International Group
USS Massachusetts
SAFE Boats International
HMS Active
Inspiration class
Type 31
Royal Norwegian Navy
Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency
Naval Dynamics
Response Boat Small
Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue
United States
GOT Marine
RS178 (vessel)

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