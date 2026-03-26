UK Royal Navy's second Type 31 frigate floated out

UK defence shipbuilder Babcock has floated out the future HMS Active, the UK Royal Navy's second Type 31 frigate.

Once in service, the future Active and her Type 31 sisters, also known as the Inspiration-class, will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols and disaster response.

Each ship will have a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannon, surface-to-air missiles, a helicopter deck, and space for three small fast boats for at-sea interceptions and boardings.