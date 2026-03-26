UK Royal Navy's second Type 31 frigate floated out

UK defence shipbuilder Babcock has floated out the future HMS Active, the UK Royal Navy's second Type 31 frigate.
Once in service, the future Active and her Type 31 sisters, also known as the Inspiration-class, will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols and disaster response.
Each ship will have a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannon, surface-to-air missiles, a helicopter deck, and space for three small fast boats for at-sea interceptions and boardings.
Babcock intends to deliver all five Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy by 2028. These will replace the ageing Type 23 frigates and will be operated alongside the Type 26 or City-class frigates, which will be dedicated anti-submarine warfare platforms.
The design of the Type 31 ships was developed jointly by Babcock, naval architecture firm BMT and defence technology company Thales.
Variants of the frigates are also being manufactured under licence by Indonesian state-owned shipyard PAL for the Indonesian Navy.