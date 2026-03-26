US Coast Guard taps Washington builder for small response boat construction

The US Coast Guard has selected Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, as one of four companies that will build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel.

Safe Boats said the RB-S platform will serve as a critical asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.

Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform future procurement decisions.