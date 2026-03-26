US Coast Guard taps Washington builder for small response boat construction

The US Coast Guard has selected Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, as one of four companies that will build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel.
Safe Boats said the RB-S platform will serve as a critical asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.
Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform future procurement decisions.
The RB-S demonstrator vessel is currently in production at Safe Boats' Bremerton facilities and will be delivered to US Coast Guard headquarters this spring for evaluation.
Rob Goley, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer at Safe Boats, said that the RB-S demonstrator will be built as, "a capable, operator-focused solution that supports the coast guard’s evaluation process and future operational needs."
The RB-S demonstrator will measure between 29 and 37 feet (8.8 and 11 metres) long and will feature outboard propulsion that can deliver a top speed of at least 40 knots. Bow and stern weapon mounts will be available for two 7.62mm machine guns.