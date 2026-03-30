US Navy commissions attack submarine Massachusetts

The US Navy commissioned its newest Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in a ceremony in Boston Harbor, Massachusetts, on Saturday, March 28.

USS Massachusetts is the 25th Virginia-class submarine overall, as well as the 12th in the Virginia-class to be delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division.

As with her Virginia-class sisters, the submarine will be capable of operating in littoral and deep waters. Missions will include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare.