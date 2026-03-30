Norway taps local consortium to develop standardised vessels for navy

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency awarded Kongsberg and Salt Ship Design a contract to develop a design concept for standardised vessels on March 30. This agreement follows a prequalification process initiated in January for the design of up to 28 new vessels for the Norwegian Navy.
Reducing the current fleet of more than 10 vessel classes to a single standardised type is intended to streamline operations and increase flexibility.
President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace Eirik Lie said, “A standardised fleet…will simplify maintenance, reduce costs and ensure more efficient operations for the navy.”
The project also aims to extend the service life of vessels while facilitating the establishment of an international class of standard ships.
The Norwegian Government stated that deliveries of standardised vessels to the United Kingdom form part of a strategic agreement linked to a frigate procurement. Authorities have also reached an agreement with Lithuania regarding the delivery of these standardised vessels.
This initiative is part of a revised long-term plan for the defence sector announced on March 27. The government indicated its goal is to increase allied standardisation through closer cooperation with allies and strengthen its national maritime industry.