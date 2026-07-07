Security Vessel News Roundup | July 7 – Canadian submarine selection, Danish minelaying ships and more

A new response boat has been delivered to a US firefighting agency while construction continues on a warship for a Middle East operator. The Canadian Government has selected a German builder to supply a new class of submarines and the Danish military has awarded a contract for minelaying and environmental protection vessels. Lastly, a Canadian shipyard has been tapped to build coastal patrol vessels for police use.
Moose Boats of Vallejo, California, recently handed over a new emergency response vessel to the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).
The catamaran vessel will be operated by the SFFD’s Airport Division and will be used in case of emergencies requiring a search and rescue (SAR) response at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). It will be the second Moose response boat that SFO will have available for emergency calls in the waters surrounding the runways.
While many of the systems have been upgraded from the Airport Division's previous Moose Boat, the platform and controls have remained the same, enabling a seamless transition for pilots and crew, according to the builder.
Canada has picked Germany's TKMS to build 12 submarines for its navy, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday, deepening defence ties with Europe ahead of a NATO leaders' summit centred on higher military spending.
The announcement will be made before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to the two-day summit in Turkey starting on Tuesday, the report said, citing sources.
The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to a request for comment. Carney was due to make an announcement related to security in Halifax on Monday afternoon. The German Embassy in Ottawa and the office of Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty both declined to comment.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia recently laid the keel of a new corvette slated for the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF).
The ship will be identical to the Avante 2200 corvettes already in service with the RSNF. This particular ship is the final one of three that were ordered from Navantia by the Saudi Ministry of Defence in late 2024.
Navantia will be responsible for the delivery of the first unit in Spain and will finalise the second and third units in Saudi Arabia for the installation, integration and trials of the Hazem combat system to be done by SAMINavantia, similar to the works carried out on the fourth and fifth units of the earlier corvette contract.
The Canadian Government has awarded an approximately CA$74.7 million ($52.7 million) contract to a joint venture of Ocean Pacific Marine Supply and Camarc Design for the construction of three new coastal patrol vessels.
The contract specifies that the vessels will be built at a shipyard in Campbell River, British Columbia.
The British Columbia Government is funding 70 per cent of the contract under the provincial police service agreement.
The Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) of the Danish Ministry of Defence has selected a local consortium for the design and construction of new minelaying and marine environmental protection vessels for the Royal Danish Navy.
The consortium consisting of naval architecture firm OSK Design and shipbuilders Hvide Sande Shipyard and Karstensens Skibsværft will supply the new vessels. Construction is already underway on the first vessel at Karstensens' shipyard in Gdansk, Poland.
DALO expects that construction of the hull of the first vessel will take approximately year, after which it will be towed to Hvide Sande Shipyard for further outfitting. The construction of the next vessel's hull will start shortly thereafter.