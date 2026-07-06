Spanish yard lays keel of new Saudi corvette

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia recently laid the keel of a new corvette slated for the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF).

The ship will be identical to the Avante 2200 corvettes already in service with the RSNF. This particular ship is the final one of three that were ordered from Navantia by the Saudi Ministry of Defence in late 2024.

Navantia will be responsible for the delivery of the first unit in Spain and will finalise the second and third units in Saudi Arabia for the installation, integration and trials of the Hazem combat system to be done by SAMINavantia, similar to the works carried out on the fourth and fifth units of the earlier corvette contract.