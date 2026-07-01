Royal Danish Navy to acquire new minelaying vessels

The Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) of the Danish Ministry of Defence has selected a local consortium for the design and construction of new minelaying and marine environmental protection vessels for the Royal Danish Navy.

The consortium consisting of naval architecture firm OSK Design and shipbuilders Hvide Sande Shipyard and Karstensens Skibsværft will supply the new vessels. Construction is already underway on the first vessel at Karstensens' shipyard in Gdansk, Poland.

DALO expects that construction of the hull of the first vessel will take approximately year, after which it will be towed to Hvide Sande Shipyard for further outfitting. The construction of the next vessel's hull will start shortly thereafter.