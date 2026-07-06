San Francisco Fire Department acquires airport rescue catamaran

Moose Boats of Vallejo, California, recently handed over a new emergency response vessel to the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).

The catamaran vessel will be operated by the SFFD’s Airport Division and will be used in case of emergencies requiring a search and rescue (SAR) response at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). It will be the second Moose response boat that SFO will have available for emergency calls in the waters surrounding the runways.

While many of the systems have been upgraded from the Airport Division's previous Moose Boat, the platform and controls have remained the same, enabling a seamless transition for pilots and crew, according to the builder.