Canada picks Germany's TKMS over South Korea's Hanwha Ocean for submarine contract

Canada has picked Germany's TKMS to build 12 submarines for its navy, The Globe and Mail reported on Monday, deepening defence ties with Europe ahead of a NATO leaders' summit centred on higher military spending.

The announcement will be made before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to the two-day summit in Turkey starting on Tuesday, the report said, citing sources.

The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to a request for comment. Carney was due to make an announcement related to security in Halifax on Monday afternoon. The German Embassy in Ottawa and the office of Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty both declined to comment.