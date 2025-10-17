FACTBOX | Tracking US strikes on drug running boats in Venezuelan waters

The United States has acknowledged carrying out at least five strikes on vessels near Venezuela that it says were transporting drugs, killing at least 27 people.

A sixth strike targeted a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean on Thursday, and in what is believed to be the first such case, there were survivors among the crew, who were rescued and are being held on a Navy ship, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The US has described some of the victims in the first five strikes as Venezuelans, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro has alleged some were from his country.