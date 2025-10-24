VIDEO | US strike against Caribbean drug boat kills six, Pentagon says

A US strike against a drug vessel killed six narco-terrorists in the Caribbean, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday, the latest operation in President Donald Trump's counter-drug campaign in the region.

In a post on social media, Hegseth said this was the first strike carried out at night as part of the campaign which began in September. The strike took place overnight and the vessel was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, he added.