VIDEO | New US strikes kill 14 drug traffickers

A series of US strikes against drug vessels in the eastern Pacific killed 14 drug traffickers and left one survivor, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday, the latest operation in President Donald Trump's counter-drug campaign.

The strikes in the Pacific come against the backdrop of a US military buildup in the Caribbean that includes guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine, and thousands of troops. The administration has ordered the Gerald Ford carrier strike group to the region, and it is expected to reach the Caribbean in the coming weeks.