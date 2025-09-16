VIDEO | US strikes another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel heading to the United States, the second such strike against a drug boat in recent weeks.

He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters.

"This morning, on my orders, US military forces conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narco-terrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a social media post.