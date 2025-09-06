Trump plays down possible regime change in Venezuela

The United States is not talking about regime change in Venezuela, President Donald Trump said on Friday, as the United States ordered an additional 10 stealth fighter jets to a military buildup in the Caribbean.

"We're not talking about that, but we are talking about the fact that you had an election which was a very strange election, to put it mildly," Trump said, referring to the contested 2024 election the Venezuelan Government falsely claims President Nicolas Maduro won.

Trump had been asked by reporters about a claim Maduro has made this week that the United States was seeking, "regime change through military threat."

"The government of the United States should abandon its plan of violent regime change in Venezuela and in all of Latin America and respect sovereignty, the right to peace, to independence," Maduro said on state television.