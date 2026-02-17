Philippine ferry tragedy death toll reaches 62 as retrieval effort enters fourth week

The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed that the death toll of a passenger vessel incident that occurred off Basilan province in the southern Philippines late last month has risen to 62.

Coast guard divers have continued to recover additional bodies from the waters near Basilan's Baluk-Baluk Island as the search and retrieval effort following the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 entered its fourth week.

Only 17 of the vessel's occupants now remain unaccounted for while the latest survivor tally of 293 is unchanged.