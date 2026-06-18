Japanese tour company exec gets five-year jail term over fatal capsizing off Hokkaido

A court in Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture has handed down a prison sentence of five years on the president of a local vessel operating company in connection with a maritime incident that left at least 20 people dead four years prior.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Kushiro District Court found Seiichi Katsurada, President of tour operator Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser, guilty of professional negligence resulting in death following the April 23, 2022 incident involving the sightseeing vessel Kazu I.

The presiding judge remarked that the capsizing could have been prevented, as Katsurada was aware of an earlier forecast of strong winds and high waves in the waters off eastern Hokkaido but had decided not to suspend the vessel's operation for that day.