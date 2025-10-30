Japanese tour company executive to stand trial for fatal boat accident off Hokkaido

A court in Japan's Hokkaido prefecture has set November 12, 2025, as the start of criminal trial proceedings in relation to a maritime accident that left at least 20 people dead two years prior.

The criminal trial of Seiichi Katsurada, President of local tour company Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser, will consist of 12 hearings that will be held before his sentencing, which is tentatively scheduled for June 17, 2026, The Japan Times reports.