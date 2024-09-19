Japanese shipping executive arrested over 2022 tour boat tragedy

Seiichi Katsurada, President of tour company Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser, faces multiple charges of professional negligence resulting in death after an investigation revealed his culpability in the loss of the tour boat Kazu I on April 23, 2022.

Earlier this year, lawyers representing the families of 14 deceased victims filed a civil suit with the Sapporo District Court against Katsurada and the operating company. The suit was filed with the aim of seeking damages and compensation totalling approximately JPY1.5 billion (US$9.3 million).