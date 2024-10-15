COLUMN | A dark day for the Royal New Zealand Navy: the HMNZS Manawanui sinking and why New Zealand urgently needs emergency towing vessels [Offshore Accounts]

The vessel caught fire, capsized, and was lost in around 30 metres of water in a marine reserve. Thankfully, the 75 crew and passengers on board safely abandoned ship and were rescued by Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority.

About 200,000 litres of fuel has so far escaped from the vessel, and 950 tonnes of marine gas oil remain in the ship’s tanks on the seabed, according to the New Zealand Herald.