COLUMN | The deal-making landscape: Atlantic Navigation and Astro Offshore sold as much unfinished business awaits buyers [Offshore Accounts]

The numbers for the drillers are especially ugly. Transocean shares are down 52 per cent year on year and the company now has a slightly lower market capitalisation (US$3.6 billion) than Tidewater (US$3.7 billion) – a situation unprecedented since Transocean was first listed in the early 1990s, as far as I know.

Valaris and Noble Corporation have both fallen around 30 per cent over the past year, and jackup specialist Borr is down 25 per cent, despite now paying a modest dividend.

But buyers continue to flock to the offshore supply space and deals are still being done. Even as some long-established founders and company owners exit the market, new entrants are buying their fleets. For every willing seller, there’s got to be a willing buyer, after all.