Additional victim of Philippine ferry tragedy found off Basilan province

The body of another victim of a deadly passenger vessel capsizing incident that occurred in the southern Philippines earlier this year has been found floating in the water nearly two nautical miles from where the tragedy had occurred.

The body of Nurshaina Jalaide, an adult female whom authorities have identified as one of the passengers of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, was found by a local fisherman off the coast of Isabela City in Basilan province at around noon (local time) on Thursday, March 19.

The discovery of Jalaide's remains brings the incident's confirmed death toll to 66. Another 13 individuals are still unaccounted for while 293 survivors have been reported.