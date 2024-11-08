Oil removal underway on Greek tanker damaged by Houthi attacks

Sounion is now at an anchorage just south of the Suez Canal in Egypt. Participating in the offloading operation are the tug Aigaion Pelagos and the tanker Delta Blue, where the removed oil will be transferred. Delta Blue had also been the target of four separate attacks by the Houthis within a 24-hour period in early August.

Approximately 150,000 tonnes of crude oil are believed to still be in Sounion's cargo tanks. Egyptian shipping ministry officials expect the removal effort to take between three and four weeks due to the volume of oil involved.