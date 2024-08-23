French Navy warship sinks hostile unmanned boat threatening tanker in Red Sea

The successful interception was conducted by a French Navy destroyer that had been ordered to sail to an area off the coast of Yemen one day after the Greek-operated tanker Sounion came under attack from unidentified forces on Wednesday, August 21.

The destroyer detected the approaching USV, which was laden with explosives. The larger warship then opened fire on the unmanned craft, successfully sinking it, before moving alongside the tanker to evacuate its 29-strong crew.