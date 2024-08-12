Tanker in Red Sea targeted by four Houthi attacks in 24 hours

The crew of the Liberian-flagged Delta Blue reported the attacks that occurred in the Red Sea off Yemen between August 8 and 9 involved a number of Houthi vehicles and weapons including small boats, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), anti-ship missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). One drone reportedly struck the tanker but inflicted no physical damage or injuries among the crew.

During the third attack on Delta Blue, which saw the Houthis use a USV sailing at high speed, the tanker's embarked private armed security team successfully destroyed the uncrewed vessel using their personal weapons.