Tanker in Red Sea targeted by four Houthi attacks in 24 hours
An oil tanker owned by Greece's Delta Tankers was the target of four separate attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group within a span of 24 hours late last week.
The crew of the Liberian-flagged Delta Blue reported the attacks that occurred in the Red Sea off Yemen between August 8 and 9 involved a number of Houthi vehicles and weapons including small boats, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), anti-ship missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). One drone reportedly struck the tanker but inflicted no physical damage or injuries among the crew.
During the third attack on Delta Blue, which saw the Houthis use a USV sailing at high speed, the tanker's embarked private armed security team successfully destroyed the uncrewed vessel using their personal weapons.
The attacks on Delta Blue occurred while the vessel was 45 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Mokha. With the exception of the drone strike, all Houthi attacks on the tanker failed to score any direct hits.