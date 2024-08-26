US State Department warns of oil spill risk from damaged tanker off Yemen
The United States is gravely concerned by the Houthis’ attacks against the oil tanker Sounion, the US Department of State said via an official statement on Saturday, August 24.
The Houthis’ continued attacks threaten to spill a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, an amount four times the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster. The State Department said that, while the crew has been evacuated, the Houthis appear determined to sink the ship and its cargo into the sea.
The department added that, through these attacks, "the Houthis have made clear they are willing to destroy the fishing industry and regional ecosystems that Yemenis and other communities in the region rely on for their livelihoods, just as they have undermined the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the region through their reckless attacks."
The State Department is calling on the Houthis to "cease these actions immediately and urge other nations to step forward to help avert this environmental disaster."
Meanwhile, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that fires erupted on the abandoned Greek-owned tanker on Friday, August 23. The UKMTO said three separate fires have been reported on the vessel, which has apparently gone adrift.