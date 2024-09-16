Damaged Greek tanker Sounion taken under tow in Red Sea
The Greek-operated crude oil tanker Sounion, which had been damaged following repeated attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, has been taken under tow in the Red Sea with ships of the European Union's Operation ASPIDES naval force (EUNAVFOR ASPIDES) providing escort.
The tanker, which is still on fire in some onboard areas, is being towed to a safe location by a Greek-owned salvage tug while a smaller tug is on standby and ready to render assistance if needed.
Salvage experts had initially advised against the towing of the damaged tanker, saying that prevailing conditions will make the endeavour more challenging.
The US State Department had earlier remarked that the Houthis’ continued attacks on Sounion threatened to spill a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, an amount four times the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster.
Sounion first came under attack on August 21 while it was underway in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. The Houthis again attacked the tanker the following day using an explosives-laden unmanned surface vehicle, which was successfully intercepted and destroyed by a French Navy warship that had diverted to the area.