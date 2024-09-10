Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 11 – Low-emission Ro-Paxes, Chinese commuter boat construction and more
A new ultra-luxury cruise ship commences operational sailings as construction continues on ferries for customers in China, Sweden, Norway, and Japan. A Canadian transport company meanwhile introduces an all-electric ferry designed in partnership with a UK-based engineering firm.
Canadian operator unveils new all-electric ferry design
Canadian transport company Greenline Marine recently unveiled a new design of all-electric commuter ferry developed in partnership with marine engineering firm BMT.
The ferry will measure 32 metres long and will have space for bicycles and 150 passengers including four wheelchair users. The hull form will be optimised while the hull, the propellers, and the rudders are engineered to reduce the energy required for movement.
The battery propulsion will deliver a speed of 23 knots.
Construction starts on new ferry for China's Putuo Huandao
China's Jianglong Shipbuilding has begun construction on a new ferry for local company Zhoushan Putuo Huandao Passenger Transport for operation in the city of Zhoushan.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a steel-aluminium superstructure, a length of 45 metres, a beam of 9.2 metres, and seating for 251 passengers on three decks. Two main engines will deliver a cruising speed of 16 knots and a range of 750 nautical miles.
The vessel will be used for commuter services as well as sightseeing.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's newest luxury ship sails on maiden voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (RCYC) has formally introduced Ilma, its newest LNG-fuelled ultra-luxury ship. The vessel departed on its maiden operation voyage earlier this month, sailing on a seven-night itinerary between Monte Carlo and Rome.
MOL Sunflower's newest LNG-fuelled ferry hits the water
A new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) was formally named and launched into the water in a ceremony on Wednesday, September 4. Sunflower Pirka will be operated by MOL Group company MOL Sunflower on the route between Oarai and Tomakomai alongside sister vessel Sunflower Kamuy.
Finnish firm tapped for design work on Stena RoRo's methanol-ready ferries
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) has awarded Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin a contract for complete basic and detail design work on two new Ro-Pax ferries in a series ordered by Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo.
The new vessels will be chartered by Greece's Attica Group for operations on Adriatic routes, with an option for two additional ferries. The vessels will be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China and are scheduled for delivery in April and August 2027, respectively.
Norway's Torghatten Nord to operate new hydrogen-powered ferries
Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord has reported the cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of two new Ro-Pax ferries that will be fitted with hydrogen propulsion systems.
The two ferries are being built by a partnership that also includes Norwegian shipyard Myklebust Verft. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2026.