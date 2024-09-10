Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 11 – Low-emission Ro-Paxes, Chinese commuter boat construction and more

Canadian transport company Greenline Marine recently unveiled a new design of all-electric commuter ferry developed in partnership with marine engineering firm BMT.

The ferry will measure 32 metres long and will have space for bicycles and 150 passengers including four wheelchair users. The hull form will be optimised while the hull, the propellers, and the rudders are engineered to reduce the energy required for movement.

The battery propulsion will deliver a speed of 23 knots.