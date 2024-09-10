Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's newest luxury ship sails on maiden voyage

The Malta-registered Ilma was built by French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and is the first in a new series of ships slated for RCYC, in addition to being the second vessel to join the owner’s current active fleet (after the 298-passenger Evrima). Luminara, the second vessel in the series, is already under construction in Saint-Nazaire and is scheduled to join its sister in service in the summer of 2025.

Ilma has a length of 790 feet (241 metres), a beam of 95.5 feet (29.1 metres), a draught of 20.3 feet (6.2 metres), a gross tonnage of 46,750, and 224 suites that can accommodate a maximum of 448 guests. The vessel is crewed by 374 personnel.