Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's newest luxury ship sails on maiden voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (RCYC) has formally introduced Ilma, its newest LNG-fuelled ultra-luxury ship. The vessel departed on its maiden operation voyage earlier this month, sailing on a seven-night itinerary between Monte Carlo and Rome.
The Malta-registered Ilma was built by French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and is the first in a new series of ships slated for RCYC, in addition to being the second vessel to join the owner’s current active fleet (after the 298-passenger Evrima). Luminara, the second vessel in the series, is already under construction in Saint-Nazaire and is scheduled to join its sister in service in the summer of 2025.
Ilma has a length of 790 feet (241 metres), a beam of 95.5 feet (29.1 metres), a draught of 20.3 feet (6.2 metres), a gross tonnage of 46,750, and 224 suites that can accommodate a maximum of 448 guests. The vessel is crewed by 374 personnel.
RCYC said that the vessel will offer one of the highest accommodation space ratios at sea as well as a significant percentage of larger suites, including two new spacious upper category suites measuring more than 1,000 square feet (90 square metres) each.
Other onboard facilities will include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, a spa, a mezzanine, a pool, a fitness centre, a library, boutique shops, an observation terrace, a children’s activity area, and a social area at the bow. Opportunities for watersports such as kayaking and paddle boarding will be available through the aft marina.