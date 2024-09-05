Finnish firm tapped for design work on Stena RoRo's methanol-ready ferries
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) has awarded Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin a contract for complete basic and detail design work on two new Ro-Pax ferries in a series ordered by Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo.
The new vessels will be chartered by Greece's Attica Group for operations on Adriatic routes, with an option for two additional ferries. The vessels will be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China and are scheduled for delivery in April and August 2027, respectively.
Fitted with multi-fuel engines, the vessels will be able to operate on conventional marine fuels (HFO or MGO) and biodiesel. The engines will also be methanol-ready and will be equipped with PTI/PTO. Future modifications will permit the installation of batteries.
With these two additional vessels, the total number of confirmed E-Flexer ferry orders rises to 15, of which ten have already been delivered to Stena RoRo.