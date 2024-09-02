Norway's Torghatten Nord to operate new hydrogen-powered ferries
Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord has reported the cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of two new Ro-Pax ferries that will be fitted with hydrogen propulsion systems.
The two ferries are being built by a partnership that also includes Norwegian shipyard Myklebust Verft. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2026.
Each ferry will have a length of 117 metres and space for up to 120 cars. Torghatten Nord said the ferries will be among the largest hydrogen-powered vessels in the world once they enter service.
Design work on the ferries is being undertaken by The Norwegian Ship Design Company in compliance with Norwegian Maritime Authority and Lloyd's Register requirements. The vessels are slated for operation on the route between Bodø and Lofoten, one of the longest ferry routes in Norway.
The hulls of the two ferries will be built in Turkey. These will later be transported to Myklebust Verft's facilities in Gursken south of Ålesund for completion.