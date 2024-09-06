MOL Sunflower's newest LNG-fuelled ferry hits the water
A new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) was formally named and launched into the water in a ceremony on Wednesday, September 4. Sunflower Pirka will be operated by MOL Group company MOL Sunflower on the route between Oarai and Tomakomai alongside sister vessel Sunflower Kamuy.
Upon completion, Sunflower Pirka will have an LOA of approximately 199.4 metres, a beam of 28.6 metres, a draught of 6.87 metres, a gross tonnage of 15,600, and capacity for 157 passengers and up to 155 trailers. The propulsion system will include one low-speed main engine that can run on either LNG or diesel.
The vessel also boasts a bow design to reduce resistance to both wind and waves. A fin stabiliser will meanwhile help minimise rolling while underway.
The onboard spaces will also feature barrier-free facilities to accommodate elderly and reduced mobility passengers. Loading and unloading of freight will be via starboard side ramps.
Sunflower Pirka is scheduled for delivery in April 2025 following completion at the facilities of Naikai Zosen Corporation.