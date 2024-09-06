MOL Sunflower's newest LNG-fuelled ferry hits the water

Upon completion, Sunflower Pirka will have an LOA of approximately 199.4 metres, a beam of 28.6 metres, a draught of 6.87 metres, a gross tonnage of 15,600, and capacity for 157 passengers and up to 155 trailers. The propulsion system will include one low-speed main engine that can run on either LNG or diesel.

The vessel also boasts a bow design to reduce resistance to both wind and waves. A fin stabiliser will meanwhile help minimise rolling while underway.