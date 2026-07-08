Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 8 – Russian electric tour boats, Japanese dinner cruise ship and more

Two electric tour boats have begun operational sailings in Russia while newly completed ferries have been delivered to operators in Australia and Scotland. A Japanese shipping company has formally named its newest cruise ship. Lastly, a new ferry design has been developed in response to local requirements in Greece.
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has formally named a new cruise ship that will be operated primarily in Tokyo Bay.
Amane is scheduled to enter service with NYK in the spring of 2027 following completion at Maehata Shipbuilding's facilities in Sasebo. She will replace Lady Crystal, which is being operated as a dinner cruise ship by NYK subsidiary the Cruise Club Tokyo.
Upon completion, Amane will have an LOA of approximately 48 metres, a beam of 9.5 metres, a draught of 2.1 metres, and a gross tonnage of 480.
Foreship, the naval architecture and marine engineering company of RINA, has developed a new ferry concept tailored to the specific operational and economic requirements of the Greek domestic market, with a focus on efficiency, simplicity and cost control.
"This new vessel concept has been developed in response to the specific challenges of the Greek market, with a focus on optimising both capital and operating expenditure," Ari Huttunen, Marine Design and Engineering Projects Principal Consultant at Foreship, commented.
"The design integrates all essential functionalities for safe and reliable operations, while avoiding unnecessary complexity, resulting in a robust and economically sustainable vessel."
Australian vessel operator Transdev Sydney Ferries recently took delivery of two new catamaran ferries.
Norman Selfe (pictured) and Jack Mundey are the final two ferries in a series that also includes the 2024-built Frances Bodkin, Isobel Bennett, John Nutt, and Martin Green. All were built by RDM Constructions (formerly Richardson Devine Marine) of Hobart.
The vessels will be operated by Transdev while ownership will remain with the State Government of New South Wales via Transport for NSW. Their main area of operations will encompass the Parramatta River.
Two recently delivered electric sightseeing vessels have commenced operational sailings in Russia's Vologda Region.
Vologda Dawns (Вологодские зори; Vologodskiye Zori) and Vologzhanin (Вологжанин; Russian for “resident of Vologda”) belong to the Project EM2108 series of open-air, electric vessels for inner city excursions. Construction was undertaken by local shipyard Emperium.
The newbuilds utilise the same design as that of an earlier series of vessels but with modifications including electric propulsion to permit operation in urban areas. The newer vessels also each boast around 90 per cent domestic content and a more ergonomic layout.
Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) took ownership of three vessels currently under construction at a Turkish shipyard, acting as a precautionary measure to support their completion and delivery.
The state-owned firm acquired the Loch Indaal, Lochmor and Claymore following "exceptionally challenging" economic circumstances affecting the shipyard and regional businesses.
Global economic pressures, including the impacts of conflicts in Ukraine and Iran alongside disruption in the Red Sea, prompted the company to secure the ships ahead of their formal handover. The decision follows the successful completion of sea trials for the Loch Indaal.