Design firm unveils ferry developed for Greek domestic market

Foreship, the naval architecture and marine engineering company of RINA, has developed a new ferry concept tailored to the specific operational and economic requirements of the Greek domestic market, with a focus on efficiency, simplicity and cost control.

"This new vessel concept has been developed in response to the specific challenges of the Greek market, with a focus on optimising both capital and operating expenditure," Ari Huttunen, Marine Design and Engineering Projects Principal Consultant at Foreship, commented.

"The design integrates all essential functionalities for safe and reliable operations, while avoiding unnecessary complexity, resulting in a robust and economically sustainable vessel."