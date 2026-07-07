Design firm unveils ferry developed for Greek domestic market

Foreship, the naval architecture and marine engineering company of RINA, has developed a new ferry concept tailored to the specific operational and economic requirements of the Greek domestic market, with a focus on efficiency, simplicity and cost control.
"This new vessel concept has been developed in response to the specific challenges of the Greek market, with a focus on optimising both capital and operating expenditure," Ari Huttunen, Marine Design and Engineering Projects Principal Consultant at Foreship, commented.
"The design integrates all essential functionalities for safe and reliable operations, while avoiding unnecessary complexity, resulting in a robust and economically sustainable vessel."
RINA said that a central element of the concept is the operating profile. While speed has traditionally been a key consideration in the Greek ferry sector, the new design is optimised for more moderate speeds, enabling an improvement in fuel efficiency and overall operating economics.
The vessel has also been conceived in line with some of the latest regulatory developments, including updated stability requirements that are impacting ferry design across Europe and influencing aspects such as dimensions and passenger capacity. RINA said these changes have been taken into account from the early design stages, ensuring the concept remains aligned with the evolving framework.