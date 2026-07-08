NYK names new Tokyo Bay cruise ship

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has formally named a new cruise ship that will be operated primarily in Tokyo Bay.

Amane is scheduled to enter service with NYK in the spring of 2027 following completion at Maehata Shipbuilding's facilities in Sasebo. She will replace Lady Crystal, which is being operated as a dinner cruise ship by NYK subsidiary the Cruise Club Tokyo.

Upon completion, Amane will have an LOA of approximately 48 metres, a beam of 9.5 metres, a draught of 2.1 metres, and a gross tonnage of 480.