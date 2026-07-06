Australian operator takes delivery of final two river ferries in series

The two newbuilds each have all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 26.4 metres, a beam of 7.2 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.55 metres, and a depth of 2.2 metres. Two Scania DI13 070M diesel engines that each produce 405 kW at 1,800 rpm drive propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 26 knots and a service speed of 23 knots, while the twin catamaran hulls generate only minimal wash.

The vessels also each have space for up to 200 passengers plus a crew of three. They will predominantly run on the busy Parramatta to Circular Quay route.

The ferries may also be retrofitted with electric propulsion when the necessary battery technologies and charging infrastructure are ready. The design also means the new ferries are expected to have a working life of 25 to 30 years.