CMAL takes early ownership of ships being built in Turkey, cites shipyard's economic hardships

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) took ownership of three vessels currently under construction at a Turkish shipyard, acting as a precautionary measure to support their completion and delivery.
The state-owned firm acquired the Loch Indaal, Lochmor and Claymore following "exceptionally challenging" economic circumstances affecting the shipyard and regional businesses.
Global economic pressures, including the impacts of conflicts in Ukraine and Iran alongside disruption in the Red Sea, prompted the company to secure the ships ahead of their formal handover. The decision follows the successful completion of sea trials for the Loch Indaal.
"While we are disappointed by the circumstances that have led to this decision, our priority remains the completion of these vessels for the communities that depend on them," said Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer at Caledonian Maritime Assets.
Hobbs explained that taking ownership at this stage is a precautionary move to reduce risk, protect the investment already made and support the objective of bringing the vessels into service.
"I can reassure island communities that this measure has no immediate impact on the service we provide," said Duncan Mackison, Chief Executive of CalMac.
Mackison noted that two major vessels are operating as reserve vessels this summer, partly due to the arrival of the Isle of Islay, which has joined the fleet.
CMAL said these three vessels form part of a wider programme of investment to renew the ferry fleet of Scotland and strengthen resilience across the network.
It is also progressing a small vessel replacement programme at Remontowa Shipyard in Poland and constructing two new Ro-Pax vessels in China.