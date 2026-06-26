CMAL takes early ownership of ships being built in Turkey, cites shipyard's economic hardships

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) took ownership of three vessels currently under construction at a Turkish shipyard, acting as a precautionary measure to support their completion and delivery.

The state-owned firm acquired the Loch Indaal, Lochmor and Claymore following "exceptionally challenging" economic circumstances affecting the shipyard and regional businesses.

Global economic pressures, including the impacts of conflicts in Ukraine and Iran alongside disruption in the Red Sea, prompted the company to secure the ships ahead of their formal handover. The decision follows the successful completion of sea trials for the Loch Indaal.