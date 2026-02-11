Passenger Vessel News Roundup | February 11 – Ferry deliveries to Italy and Tanzania, future Swedish hydrogen-ready Ro-Pax and more

New ferries have been delivered to operators in Tanzania and Italy while construction continues on a cruise ship for a US customer and a hydrogen-ready Ro-Pax for deployment in Swedish waters. Another US operator has meanwhile begun soliciting bids for the construction of a replacement ferry.
Austal Philippines has begun construction of a new high-speed, hydrogen-ready ferry ordered by Swedish transport company Gotlandsbolaget.
Upon completion, Horizon X will measure 130 metres long and will be able to carry up to 1,500 passengers plus 400 vehicles and other cargo. The ferry will operate on multiple fuel types in addition to hydrogen.
The ferry will be constructed using lightweight aluminium and is scheduled for delivery in the middle of 2028. Hull fabrication will commence in the first half of this year.
Tanzanian operator Azam Marine has taken delivery of a new catamaran ferry built by China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard.
Kilimanjaro IX is the latest example in a series of all-aluminium ferries ordered by Azam Marine. An earlier sister, Kilimanjaro VIII, was handed over in 2023 following completion at Australian shipbuilder RDM Constructions (formerly Richardson Devine Marine).
Kilimanjaro IX was designed in compliance with Tanzanian flag, Australian Maritime Safety Authority NSCV 1C, and DNV class requirements.
Fincantieri and Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, have held the keel laying ceremony for the Oceania Sonata at the Marghera shipyard in Italy.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027, according to a statement from the shipbuilder. The Oceania Sonata weighs 86,000 tons and will have the capacity to accommodate 1,390 guests.
Oceania Cruises said the ship is designed with large spaces and "high levels of comfort." The cruise operator added that one-third of all guest accommodations will comprise of suites.
Italian shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) recently took delivery of a new large Ro-Pax ferry built by China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).
GNV Aurora was designed and built by GSI in compliance with RINA class rules. She is the fourth in a series of ferries of which the 2024-built GNV Polaris is the first example.
The newbuild has an LOA of 218 metres, a beam of 29.6 metres, a design draught of 6.45 metres, a depth of 10 metres, and a gross tonnage of approximately 47,000.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has initiated the tender process for a new vessel to replace an existing Ro-Pax ferry being operated as part of the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS).
The selected bidder will build a ferry to replace the 4,529GT Tustumena, which was built in 1964.
Invitations to bid have been sent out, and bids must be submitted within 90 days. The replacement AMHS ferry, which will also be named Tustumena, will be built in the United States over a period of 30 months and will be fitted out with as much domestically produced content as possible.