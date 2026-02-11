Passenger Vessel News Roundup | February 11 – Ferry deliveries to Italy and Tanzania, future Swedish hydrogen-ready Ro-Pax and more

Austal Philippines has begun construction of a new high-speed, hydrogen-ready ferry ordered by Swedish transport company Gotlandsbolaget.

Upon completion, Horizon X will measure 130 metres long and will be able to carry up to 1,500 passengers plus 400 vehicles and other cargo. The ferry will operate on multiple fuel types in addition to hydrogen.

The ferry will be constructed using lightweight aluminium and is scheduled for delivery in the middle of 2028. Hull fabrication will commence in the first half of this year.